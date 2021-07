These are weapons belonging to men accused of plotting to blow up California’s Democratic HQ

Five pipe bombs that federal agents said they seized from the Napa home of Ian Benjamin Rogers are seen in an undated photo accompanying an indictment against Rogers and Jarrod Copeland of Vallejo. The men were charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Partyâs headquarters in Sacramento, a bombing they hoped would be the first in a series of politically-motivated attacks, federal prosecutors said Thursday. U.S. Attorney's Office

Federal officials say two Northern California men plotted to blow up the Democratic headquarters building in Sacramento to protest then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, and court records indicate they had a well-stocked arsenal.

Among the items seized that the government is now seeking to have forfeited if Ian Benjamin Rogers and Jarrod Copeland are convicted:

Five pipe bombs

One MG-42 belt fed, open-bolt machine gun

One AKM-style machine gun with an under-fold stock

One AKM-style machine gun marked “Hesse Model 47” with a side-fold stock

One .45-caliber Aldo Uberti 1873 revolver

One One .4570-caliber Aldo Uberti Sharps single-shot rifle

One .223-caliber Armalite AR-10 A2 rifle

One Benelli Urbino 12 gauge shotgun

One Beretta 92FS Briga 9mm pistol

One Winchester rifle

One .40-caliber Browning Hi Power MK pistol

One flare pistol

One 7.62 x 51mm FN rifle

One Gecado Luger 9mm pistol

One Glock 17 9mm pistol

One Glock 19 9mm pistol

One .45-caliber Glock 21 pistol

One .556-caliber Harrington & Richardson M16A1 rifle

One .45-caliber HAS Streamlight TLR-1 pistol

One .40-caliber Heckler & Koch USP 40 pistol

One .45-caliber Heckler & Koch USP 45 pistol

One Heckler & Koch P2000SK 9mm pistol

One .308-caliber International M1 Garand rifle

One Kel-Tech 12 gauge shotgun

One .45-caliber Kimber Raptor II pistol

One .44- or .50-caliber Magnum Research Desert Eagle pistol

One Mauser C96 7.63mm pistol

One Mossberg 590 pump-action 12 gauge shotgun

One Mossberg pump action 12 gauge shotgun

One Remington 870 Tactical 12 gauge shotgun

One .308-caliber rifle

One .454-caliber Ruger 871 revolver

One Ruger 556 rifle

One Ruger M77 7mm rifle

One Ruger 7.62 x 39mm rifle

One .45-caliber Sig Sauer 1911 pistol

One .45-caliber Sig Sauer Exeter 1911 pistol

One .45-caliber Sig Sauer P220R pistol

One .44-caliber Smith & Wesson 629DX revolver

One Springfield M1A 7.62 x 51 mm rifle

One .45-caliber Springfield PX9628L pistol

One .45-caliber Springfield PC9105LCA pistol

One .45-caliber Springfield 1911 pistol

One 45-caliber Springfield PC9105LCA pistol

One .223-caliber Steyr Aug A3 rifle

One Walther P38 9mm pistol

One .22-caliber Walther P22 pistol

One .357-caliber Winchester 1873 lever-action rifle

One Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 type lower receiver

One polymer 80 PF 940C 9mm pistol without a serial number

One unknown caliber polymer 80 P45 pistol without a serial number

One .45-caliber Kimber Eclipse Custom II pistol

One Hi-Point C9 9mm pistol

One .22-caliber Marlin 60 rifle