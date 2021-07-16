Take a look: New Lake Tahoe outdoor wildlife center opens up with cutest critters

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has rescued, rehabilitated and released back into the wild more than 17,000 orphaned and injured wild birds and animals over the past 43 years.

On Friday, the organization that’s been around since 1978 opened its Outdoor Learning Center, the first part of a new $6 million campus, according to a news release.

With a $30,000 contribution from Tahoe Fund donors, including the Mathman Family, and a $15,000 match from Tahoe Blue Vodka, the public can now to see and learn about some of the animals in the wildlife group’s care, LTWC said in a news release.

A porcupine, eagle, Kestrels and owls are a few of the animals the center will use for educational purposes.

A video above shows the opening and some of the wildlife the organization is caring for.

“Thanks to this support from the Tahoe Fund, we now have an outdoor amphitheater that allows us to share some of what we do with the public,” Bruce Richards, LTWC capital projects director, said in a statement. “The Outdoor Learning Center provides a new opportunity to educate visitors about our efforts and how they can help.”

LTWC will offer seasonal “Wildlife Wednesdays,” educational talks at the Outdoor Learning Center beginning July 21 that feature a rotating schedule of topics and presentations by experts. The talks will be free and about an hour-long. They are offered through September by advance reservation only.

“People are more inclined to protect what they understand, so we are happy that visitors will have the unique opportunity to learn about and connect with local wildlife,” said Cory Ritchie, Tahoe Fund vice chair. “The work the team at LTWC does to rescue, rehabilitate and release animals back into the wild is well aligned with the Tahoe Fund’s mission.”

“Since day one, Tahoe Blue Vodka has committed to giving back to local organizations that are making a difference for Lake Tahoe,” said Matt Levitt, Tahoe Blue Vodka founder and CEO. “Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has been such a tremendous asset to injured Tahoe wildlife that setting up a matching donation to help create the Outdoor Learning Center just made sense. We’re so excited to see the facility come to fruition and know it will be a great resource in the effort to help educate visitors and residents about the important work LTWC does.”