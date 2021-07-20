See where COVID is spreading quickest in each Sacramento County ZIP code

COVID-19 infection rates are rising in Sacramento County amid the spread of the Delta variant, leading county health officials to recommend that residents again wear masks indoors.

From July 1 through July 15, Sacramento County reported an average of 160 new infections per day. That’s the highest average daily rate of new infections since March. However, it is a fraction of the rate seen during the winter, before vaccination became widespread.

Excluding ZIPs with fewer than 10,000 residents, the highest local rates of COVID-19 infection were in 95824 (Lemon Hill), 95821 (North Arden), and 95673 (Rio Linda).

The lowest rates of infection were in 95864 (South Arden), 95742 (eastern Rancho Cordova) and 95819 (East Sacramento).

During the last 30 days, the areas with the highest infection rates tended to share several characteristics:

Vaccinations: In the 15 ZIP codes with the lowest covid vaccination rates, the rate of reported COVID-19 infections was about 27 per 10,000 residents, compared to 21 per 10,000 residents in the 15 ZIP codes with the highest vaccination rates. County health data shows that the large majority of new cases during the last 30 days were reported among the unvaccinated.

Poverty: In the 15 ZIP codes with the highest poverty rates, the rate of reported COVID-19 infections was about 31 per 10,000 residents, compared to 20 per 10,000 residents in the 15 ZIP codes with the lowest poverty rates.

Latino residents: In the 15 ZIP codes with the highest proportion of Latino residents rates, the rate of reported COVID-19 infections was about 29 per 10,000 residents, compared to 21 per 10,000 residents in the 15 ZIP codes with the lowest poverty rates.

Black residents: In the 15 ZIP codes with the highest proportion of Black residents, the rate of reported COVID-19 infections was about 26 per 10,000 residents, compared to 22 per 1,000 residents in the 15 ZIP codes with the lowest proportion of Black residents.