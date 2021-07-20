Popular coffee shop, barbecue restaurant coming to Raley’s shopping center in South Land Park

Customers wait in line at the Raley’s in South Land Park on its opening day, April 15, 2020. Philz Coffee is preparing to open its second store in the same shopping center, according to real estate broker CBRE. dkim@sacbee.com

Coffee aficionados, can there be too much of a good thing?

Philz Coffee is preparing to open its second store, according to real estate broker CBRE. It’s first capital region location is in the R Street Ice Blocks projects.

The San-Francisco-based coffee chain will expand into South Land Park shopping center on Freeport Boulevard and Wentworth Avenue, colloquially called The Park.

The store will neighbor a Chase bank, across the parking lot from the center’s flagship Raley’s.The supermarket’s been serving the Land Park and Hollywood Park neighborhoods for 60 years, only pausing to cross the street.

It’ll be joined by a new Buckhorn Grill, though the timeline for both openings was not immediately clear, according to CBRE’s marketing plan.