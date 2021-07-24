Folsom Fire Department asks city to declare a local emergency to help lessen wildfire dangers

Firefighters respond to a small fire near Highway 50 and Prairie City Road in Folsom on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The fire department is now asking the city to declare a local emergency, allowing the department to close open land susceptible to fire. Folsom Fire Department

The Folsom Fire Department has asked the City Council to declare a local emergency, allowing the department to close public lands where there is danger of fire.

In a filing to the Folsom City Council, the fire department said that drought and dry weather conditions have made this year’s fire season one of the most dangerous in Folsom to date. In the last year, the fire department has responded to 47 fires in open spaces owned by the city.

Should the City Council declare a local emergency, it would allow the city to designate its public lands as “Hazardous Fire Areas,” which would then give the fire department jurisdiction to close the lands. Folsom Fire Chief Ken Cusano told The Bee that the department plans to close a number of open spaces that have high fire potential, with the intention to reopen them once fire conditions improve.

“Weather conditions are reaching a critical point,” Cusano said. “We’ve had a lot of recent fires in our open space, and people are the common denominator. Limiting access will help hopefully decrease the risk of more fires.”

Bike paths and other trails would remain open if passed, officials said. The Folsom City Council will vote on the matter at their meeting on Tuesday.