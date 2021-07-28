Lake Tahoe residents report multiple bear break-ins over a two-day period, authorities say

Photo shows a black bear captured in Washington. There have been increased sightings of bears in Lake Tahoe with four reported break-ins over a two-day period. Officials recommend residents to not leave food out. Staff photographer

Placer County officials cautioned Lake Tahoe residents after bear break-ins occurred on four separate occasions over the span of two days.

There were four separate break-ins over two days at the west shore of Lake Tahoe. The bears used force to break the jambs on the residences’ front doors and enter, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured.

Officials recommend latching trash cans and removing food and beverages from outside the house. Residents should also hike in groups and stay alert on trails in the area, officials say.