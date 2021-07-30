Local

Woodland police officer hurt in car crash while doing traffic control for local fire

A Woodland police officer was injured when his car was struck by another vehicle along northbound Interstate 5 early Friday.

Firefighters had responded to a report of a grass fire along I-5 near Highway 133. Officers were dispatched for traffic control as the fire spread and it interfered with traffic about 1 a.m.

A driver, trying to pass firefighters, hit an officer who was sitting in their vehicle. The officer’s car struck a guard rail, according to Woodland police Sgt. Victoria Danzl.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to Woodland Memorial Hospital, with a full recovery expected.

California Highway Patrol offcers were leading the investigation. Alcohol and drugs were not involved and the driver was said to be cooperating.

