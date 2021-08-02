Local

Woman drowns during a weekend visit to Folsom’s Beal’s Point with her nephew

A 49-year-old woman drowned at Beal’s Point on Folsom Lake on Sunday while visiting the area with her nephew, according to California State Parks rangers.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, park rangers received a call about a child found alone in the Beal’s Point area. Richard Preston, a spokesman for California State Parks, told The Bee that when rangers spoke with the child, he said his aunt had sank in the lake.

Park rangers and lifeguards began a search of the area, and a helicopter located the woman’s body just after 12:40 p.m. She was found in about 20 feet of water, Preston said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional identifying information has been released about the victim.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service