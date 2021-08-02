Woman drowns during a weekend visit to Folsom’s Beal’s Point with her nephew

A 49-year-old woman drowned at Beal’s Point on Folsom Lake on Sunday while visiting the area with her nephew, according to California State Parks rangers.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, park rangers received a call about a child found alone in the Beal’s Point area. Richard Preston, a spokesman for California State Parks, told The Bee that when rangers spoke with the child, he said his aunt had sank in the lake.

Park rangers and lifeguards began a search of the area, and a helicopter located the woman’s body just after 12:40 p.m. She was found in about 20 feet of water, Preston said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional identifying information has been released about the victim.