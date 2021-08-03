Lagging in fundraising, Sacramento DA candidate dropping out of race, sources say

Paris Coleman, one of three announced candidates to replace Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, has told people he is dropping out of the race, sources say.

Coleman, a deputy district attorney Schubert endorsed as she runs for California attorney general, did not respond to requests for comment Monday night. His campaign website was not functioning Monda.

The sources, who were not authorized to speak on Coleman’s behalf, said they were told by the candidate he was dropping out.

Campaign finance reports showed Coleman lagging behind his rivals, Deputy District Attorney Thien Ho and former prosecutor Alana Mathews.

Coleman reported raising more than $71,000 in the first half of this year, ending the six-month period with just more than $50,000 in cash and $50,000 in outstanding debt.

His opponents did considerably better, with Mathews raising more than $138,000 and ending the period with more than $121,000 in cash. Ho raised more than $134,000 and ended the period with nearly $128,000 in cash.

“Paris Coleman is an experienced prosecutor who has served the community with the utmost integrity,” Ho said in a statement issued Monday night. “I look forward to working closely with him to keep the people of Sacramento County safe and our justice system fair to everyone.”

Mathews issued her own statement, saying: “There will be more twists and turns on this campaign, but we are proud of the campaign we are running. Raising more money than any candidate from over 350 donors. It is true grassroots movement that we will build on.”