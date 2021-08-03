Sacramento’s Run to Feed the Hungry is back, and maybe more important than ever

Sacramento’s biggest annual charity run, the Run to Feed the Hungry will return in earnest this Thanksgiving after proceeding on a virtual basis in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday.

Early-bird registration is now open for the 5K and 10K events, which will take place the morning of Nov. 25 on the streets of East Sacramento, Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services said in a news release.

This year’s event, the 28th annual edition, will also have virtual options. More than 20,000 people ran the race virtually last year.

The Run to Feed the Hungry raises funds and awareness for food insecurity in the capital region. The food bank says need may be greater than ever this year due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

“Over the course of the last year, we progressed from distributing food to an average of 150,000 individuals each month to a current average of 250,000 individuals, up to 300,000 individuals some months — a 100% increase,” Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services says on the event’s website.

Recent estimates from Chicago-based nonprofit Feeding America found that about one in eight Sacramento County residents struggle with food insecurity.

Adults who register by Nov. 18 can do so for $35; registration is $40 Nov. 19 to Nov. 24 and $45 on Thanksgiving morning. Youth registration is $20 now through Thanksgiving.

More information about the 2021 Run to Feed the Hungry is available at runtofeedthehungry.com/eventinfo.