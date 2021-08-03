Truckee Tahoe Airport cancels air show after deadly plane crash in July

A glider, flying out of Truckee Tahoe Airport, passes over Martis Valley in Truckee. Bee file, 2005

Truckee Tahoe Airport canceled an airshow scheduled for September to help airport staff and the community recover from a fatal plane accident last week, the board that runs the airport said.

Truckee Tahoe Air Show and Family Festival, an annual fundraising event for local youth organizations, was slated for Sept. 11. But the show came into question after a private twin-engine jet carrying six people from Idaho to Los Angeles crashed July 26 on the Ponderosa Golf Course near the airport and burst into flames. There were no survivors.

In a board meeting two days following the accident, the board and staff of the airport decided to cancel the show.

“In an abundance of caution as well as respect for those most affected by the accident, the Board and Staff of the District agree cancelation of the 2021 Airshow is in the best interest of the community and District, ” the Truckee Tahoe Airport District said in social media post.