Vaccines being offered across Sacramento as part of National Night Out. Here’s where to go

Nurses hold up signs during a free COVID-19 vaccination drive in Oak Park in April 2021. Vice Mayor Schenirer and Sutter Health will hold a vaccination drive at Colonial Park on August 3, 2021, as the delta variant continues to drive up case numbers in Sacramento County. dkim@sacbee.com

Vice Mayor Jay Schenirer and Sutter Health will co-host a vaccination drive Tuesday evening, in an effort to increase vaccination rates as the delta variant elevates COVID-19 case numbers in the Sacramento area.

The vaccination drive will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Colonial Park, as part of the park’s National Night Out event.

“National Night Out promotes safety and community, and what better way to do that this year than to get vaccinated,” said Vice Mayor Schenirer in a news release. “Hospitalizations in Sacramento County are now at their highest level since last summer. Everyone needs to do their part to help end this pandemic.”

Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Councilman Eric Guerra will also attend the event.

As COVID-19 cases increase nationwide, the CDC has made clear that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19 and the rising delta variant. Sacramento-area hospitals have recently pled with unvaccinated residents to receive their vaccine as ICU beds in the region slowly fill up.

“Like other health systems across the region, we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and the majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated,” said Vanessa Walker, medical director of the Sutter Health Valley Area electronic ICU, in a news release regarding the vaccination clinic. “Those of us who have been providing care for critically ill patients with COVID are particularly concerned. The time is now, especially those 12-40 years old, to get vaccinated to help protect yourself and your community.”

The National Night Out event will also include a potluck, face painting, live music, kids games and a raffle. But it is not the only free vaccination opportunity in the area. Today, residents can also receive a vaccine at the La Pantera parking lot (5044 Franklin Blvd.) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., McClatchy High School (3066 Freeport Blvd.) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m and Sky Park Apartments (5505 Sky Parkway) from 12-6 p.m.

The vaccination clinic at La Pantera will feature free tacos and a $25 gift card for all those receiving a first vaccine dose.