New fire threatens structures near Placerville after spreading past containment lines
Fire crews are struggling to contain a small wildfire burning in Placerville on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire ignited midday Tuesday off Quartz Mountain Drive in Placerville. The fire initially burned around 1 acre of heavy brush before crews contained it, Cal Fire said in a social media post. But around 1 p.m., the fire began spotting past containment lines, threatening structures in the area.
The blaze is called the Coloma Fire and is being managed by Cal Fire and the El Dorado County Fire Protection District. Crew are fighting the fire using air and ground operations.
As of 2 p.m., no evacuation orders have been issued for the fire.
