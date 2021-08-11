Amazon more than doubles its presence at Metro Air Park with new fulfillment center

An Amazon driver loads packages into a van from a delivery station to deliver them to customers’ homes.

Amazon has opened a second fulfillment center in Metro Air Park, more than doubling its leased space in the area.

The new center at 4930 Allbaugh Drive has more than 1 million square feet and adds to Amazon’s presence in the park established when it opened an 855,000-square-foot center four years ago at 4900 West Elkhorn Blvd., according to permit records.

The company currently has 500 employees in the new building and plans to add 700 more by the end of the year, the fulfillment center’s general manager, Dennis Olvera, told the Sacramento Business Journal.

“The job creation is fantastic for the region and we owe a debt of gratitude to the Sacramento County team for how their various departments have worked tirelessly to accomplish everyone’s goal to get this facility operational in a timely fashion,” Geoff Griffin of property developer NorthPoint West told the Journal.

Amazon has invested more than $2.7 billion in the Sacramento area, according to Olvera and has outposts in Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova.

The company may ultimately expand its presence at Metro Air Park area. Permit records with Sacramento County show Amazon has a lease for a 500,000-square-foot building at 8040 Metro Air Parkway.