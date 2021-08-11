Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn says he’s retiring after four turbulent years

Police Chief Daniel Hahn stands for a portrait at the Sacramento Public Safety Center headquarters for the city’s police and fire departments on Freeport Boulevard on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. dkim@sacbee.com

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn announced Wednesday he will retire at the end of the year after a four-year tenure.

Hahn, the first Black police chief in the city, said in a social media post he submitted his intention to retire to City Manager Howard Chan on the same day of his swearing-in ceremony in 2017.

Hahn began his career as a community service officer for the Sacramento Police in 1987 and later rose to the rank of captain. He grew up in Oak Park, where he was raised by his adoptive mother.

“They love him in Natomas just as much as they love him in south Sacramento,” said Councilwoman Angelique Ashby in 2017. “He gets us and gets what Sacramento is about.”

He served as the 45th police chief for the city at a time when the relationship between community members and law enforcement were strained due to several high-profile incidents, including the death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark, who was shot by officers in the backyard of his grandparents’ home.

Tensions were high not only from the shooting but the ensuing protests that followed. Some people were enraged by the police’s reaction to a 2019 protest march in East Sacramento where more than 80 people were arrested on a public street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.