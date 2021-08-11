Mandatory evacuations as new wildfire burns in Yuba County. Glen Fire races to 100 acres

Mandatory evacuations are being ordered in the Yuba County foothills northeast of Marysville after a Wednesday afternoon car wreck sparked a fast-moving wildfire that has blackened more than 100 acres with no containment.

The Glen Fire burning northwest of the town of Dobbins about 32 miles northeast of Marysville, started after an auto collision on Willow Glen Road and Meadow Lane triggered a vegetation fire, according to reports from the online site YubaNet.

Yuba County Sheriff’s officials ordered people living on Frenchtown Road north of Frenchtown-Dobbins Road to evacuate immediately. The Thousand Trails campground near the foothill community of Oregon House was also under an evacuation order. Evacuation orders have also been called for residents in the communities of Challenge and Pike, according to YubaNet.

Evacuees were told to flee to the north, taking La Porte Road toward Bangor, in Butte County, if possible, and to avoid Willow Glen Road. Roads are closed at Willow Glen and Marysville Road and Frenchtown Road.

A temporary evacuation center is being set up at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City. Large animal evacuations can be taken to the Yuba County Sheriff Posse Arena at 5419 Marysville Rd. Browns Valley.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story.