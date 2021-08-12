Elk Grove SMUD customers lose power. No confirmation if traffic collision is to blame

More than 9,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers briefly lost power Thursday afternoon in Elk Grove.

SMUD’s outage map reporting 9,233 homes and businesses were knocked offline at 3 p.m. Within 45 minutes, that number was down to around 1,300, according to the utility’s website. The utility did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the area, a vehicle struck a power pole in the area of Waterman and Mosher roads, according to a social media post from the Elk Grove Police Department. Officials say the crash caused a grass fire and power outages.

Waterman Road is blocked between Mosher Road and Brinkman Court, the department said. Police added that SMUD and the Consumnes Fire Department were on the scene.