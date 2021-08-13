Sacramento man dies after his pickup truck veers off Highway 160 and runs into tree

A driver was killed early Friday morning in a solo collision on Highway 160, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP responded to the crash around 12:30 a.m., and discovered a 35-year-old male from Sacramento had driven his pickup off the highway and into an oak tree.

According to the police accident report, the Dodge Dakota was speeding northbound on Highway 160, approaching the Del Paso Boulevard offramp, when the driver seemed to lose control of the vehicle. The truck steered off the road, flipped and collided with a tree.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was removed from the scene by fire personnel and pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The CHP said speed was one of the causes of the crash, but officers are investigating to see if drugs or alcohol were also involved.