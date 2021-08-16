Local
How your Sacramento area neighborhood changed — revealed in 4 maps from census
2020 Census Data & California Population Changes
See maps, charts and more: Full coverage of the impacts and data in the 2020 U.S. Census.
The Sacramento region grew by almost 12% last year, but growth patterns varied sharply by racial and ethnic groups. The region’s white population declined. Its Black population grew modestly. Its Hispanic and Asian population boomed.
Here’s the breakdown by neighborhood:
Where the white population changed
The number of white residents in the Sacramento region declined by about 40,000, or 3.4%.
The largest population declines among white residents occurred in the Vintage Park community that sits between Sacramento and Elk Grove; in the Meadowview neighborhood in south-central Sacramento; and in a swath of North Natomas, just below Del Paso Boulevard in north Sacramento. All of those areas saw white population declines of at least 30%.
The white population rose in several fast-growing parts of Folsom; Rancho Cordova; western Placer County; much of Lincoln; in the Vineyard area southeast of Sacramento; and immediately around UC Davis.
Where the Asian population changed
The number of Asian residents in the Sacramento region jumped by about 150,000, or nearly 40%.
The Asian population grew by at least 100% in multiple neighborhoods across the region, including much of the northern sections of Arden-Arcade; Foothill Farms; North Highlands; the southern portion of Elk Grove; the southern portion of Folsom; central Roseville and western Placer County; in the Vineyard area southeast of Sacramento; and in much of El Dorado Hills.
The Asian population did decline significantly — at least 10% — in a few neighborhoods. Those included the areas immediately around UC Davis and throughout much of Land Park.
Where the Hispanic population changed
The number of Hispanic residents in the Sacramento region rose by about 100,000, or 23%.
The Hispanic population grew by at least 100% in the Vineyard area southeast of Sacramento; in southern Elk Grove; in fast-growing parts of eastern Rancho Cordova; near UC Davis; throughout much of Roseville; and in many parts of El Dorado Hills.
The Hispanic population declined significantly — at least 10% — in only a few census tracts scattered throughout the region.
Where the Black population changed
The number of Black residents in the Sacramento region rose by about 9,000, or 6%.
The Black population grew by at least 100% in much of downtown Sacramento (and just across the river in West Sacramento); in the areas immediately surrounding UC Davis; in fast-growing areas in south Elk Grove; near El Dorado Hills; and in western Placer County.
The Black population declined significantly — at least 10% — in many neighborhoods. Those included parts of the Oak Park and Meadowview communities in Sacramento; some areas in and around Del Paso Heights; in much of Antelope; and in several parts of Elk Grove.
