Sacramento man killed, Elk Grove woman seriously injured in fiery Interstate-5 crash

A Sacramento man was killed and three other people were injured Sunday evening in a head-on collision on Interstate 5 near Woodland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near the Kentucky Avenue overcrossing of I-5, the CHP’s Woodland office said in a news release.

A 2005 Toyota sedan driven by a 27-year-old Elk Grove woman in the northbound direction veered off the roadway, across a grass center divider, and collided with a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck in the southbound lanes, CHP officials said.

The pickup truck, driven by a 68-year-old Sacramento man and with a 51-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy as passengers, caught fire, and all three passengers were trapped inside. The woman and teenage boy were able to escape the vehicle with assistance, but the driver was not, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

The Elk Grove woman driving the Toyota was transported to a hospital with major injuries. The adult passenger in the Chevrolet was hospitalized with moderate injuries, and the boy in the Chevrolet hospitalized with injuries described as minor.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

The incident closed southbound I-5 in the area for about three hours. All lanes have reopened.