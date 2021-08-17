Local

Quarry Park Adventures will host all-day outdoor concert for UC Davis Burn Institute

An artist rendering of the overall Quarry Park Adventures park in Rocklin before its opening. Quarry Park Adventures and ST productions have partnered to host an all-day event called Rockin the Quarry. The funds from this event will support the UC Davis Burn Institute.
A full day of performances by classic rock cover bands will be held Sept. 5 at Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin to support the UC Davis Burn Institute.

Doors will open at noon and the event will run from 1:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online starting at $25. A one-hour activity pass to Quarry Park can be added on for $25 and includes rock climbing, rappelling, zip-lining and more.

A part of the profits from tickets from Quarry Park and event organizer ST Productions will be donated to the burn institute.

“The U.C. Davis Burn Institute is such an asset for our community. This cause was near and dear to our hearts, so it was top of mind when we reflected on what charitable partner we’d like to support with this new event,” said ST Productions’ owner Todd Speelman.

