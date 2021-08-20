More than 20,000 California janitors vote to authorize strike that could start in September

A union representing more than 20,000 janitors across California voted Friday to authorize a strike in as soon as September, as its contracts with janitorial contracting companies are set to expire by the end of August.

The vote doesn’t necessarily mean those janitors who clean many professional office buildings in California — including spaces for companies such as Apple and Visa — will go on strike right away. SEIU United Service Workers West can still reach a deal with the companies, which would go to the union’s members for approval.

But dozens of janitors gathered Friday morning at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sacramento, where they said the vote was necessary to pressure the companies to come to terms on a new contract that will give the workers higher wages and healthcare protection. The union is also demanding older workers get help with their retirement.

At one point, workers held up red signs saying “huelga,” or “ready to strike.” The union held similar rallies throughout California for much of this week.

Many janitors now don’t have enough work hours to get health insurance, which is available for only those who work six or more hours a day, said Andrew Gross-Gaitan, vice president of the union’s Sacramento area chapter.

Catalina Rocha, who has worked as a janitor for 23 years, said she makes 50 cents above the state’s minimum wage. She said she needs higher wages, affordable healthcare and more sick days.

“It’s not a favor that companies give to us,” Rocha said of what she’s asking for. “It’s rights for everyone.”

Janitors like Rocha said they want companies and others to recognize the work they have done as essential frontline workers.

“They have taken a tremendous risk to themselves and their family to keep those buildings open,” Gross-Gaitan said. “It’s about California standing up demanding safety and respect for workers.”