See which Sacramento area ZIP codes saw the fastest COVID spread in the past 30 days

More than 17,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Sacramento County and south Placer County in the past 30 days, almost quadruple the number reported in the prior 30 days, county data show.

There were 115 COVID-related deaths in Sacramento and Placer counties during the last 30 days, roughly quadruple the number from the previous 30 days, separate state data show.

The growth in infections was widespread. Every ZIP code in the area saw new infections at least double in the past 30 days when compared to the previous 30 days.

Among Sacramento County and south Placer ZIP codes with at least 10,000 residents, the highest infection rate during the last 30 days was 95815, just above the American River in North Sacramento. Infections in 95815 rose more than quadrupled, with about 135 infections per 10,000 people.

Other ZIP codes with at least 115 new infections per 10,000 people were 95838 (Del Paso Heights), 95834 (Natomas), 95660 (North Highlands) and 95817 (North Oak Park.)

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The lowest infection rate was in 95819 in East Sacramento. Even so, infections in 95819 rose by about 150%, with 38 infections per 10,000 residents.