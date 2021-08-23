Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dillard Road identified as 69-year-old from Sacramento

A Sacramento motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning after he was thrown from his bike during a crash along Dillard Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 69-year-old rider, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Robert Edward Badal of Sacramento, was heading east on Dillard Road around 11:40 a.m. when his 2016 Indian motorcycle collided with a 2014 Chevrolet pickup just west of Riley Road, officers said.

The CHP said the driver of the truck, identified as a 34-year-old Lincoln man, had come to a complete stop because of traffic when Badal’s bike, which was straddling the center line between directions of traffic, came up behind the truck.

The driver of the truck began making a U-turn, putting him directly in Badar’s path, and the motorcycle collided with the left side of the truck, the CHP South Sacramento office said in a news release.

Badar was thrown from his bike, suffering fatal injuries, and was declared dead by paramedics from the Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department.

The driver of the pickup was not injured and remained at the scene to help authorities, the CHP said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but officers said drugs and alcohol were not a factor.