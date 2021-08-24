Siblings, ages 12 and 8, reported missing from Sacramento County apartment complex

Aaron Safrans, 12, left, and Cheriyah Dizon, 8, were reported missing Monday, August 24, 2021, last seen playing near the front entrance of their apartment complex in the 8100 block of Waterman Road in Sacramento County’s Vineyard neighborhood. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Two young siblings have been reported missing, last seen Monday evening outside their apartment complex in Sacramento County’s Vineyard area, authorities said.

Cheriyah Dizon, 8, and Aaron Safrans, 12, were last seen playing outside the main entrance of their apartment complex in the 8100 block of Waterman Road around 6:30 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The two children were reported missing by family shortly after 10 p.m.

Cheriyah, described as a girl with brown hair and brown eyes and approximately 4 feet tall, was last seen wearing a pink flowered jumpsuit. Aaron, a boy also with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 4-foot-11 and was last seen in a black shirt and black shorts. Both are described as Asian, the Sheriff’s Office says.

“Another juvenile at the scene stated they may have saw Cheriyah talking to someone in a vehicle in front of the complex,” the sheriff’s news release said.

Anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.

