Looking for Labor Day Plans? Grab some friends and check out this Amtrak deal

A lone worker cleans near an Amtrak train at the Sacramento Valley Station in March 2020. Amtrak is offering discounted fares for friends of full-price ticket purchasers taking weekend trips along the Capitol Corridor. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

If you don’t have Labor Day plans yet, or those plans include going to San Francisco, grab a group of friends and check out train tickets: Amtrak is offering discounted weekend and holiday Monday tickets along the Capitol Corridor.

The deal, which runs through Sept. 18, allows travelers who buy one full-fare ticket to bring up to five friends for only $5 per person using the promotion code V258. Just make reservations at least one full day before traveling, book all the tickets together, and register all passengers as adults, even if they are children or seniors, in order to get the cheaper fares.

The deal only applies for Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day itineraries. Capitol Corridor trains go from Auburn-Conheim to San Jose-Diridon, with bus and ferry connections to other cities, including San Francisco.

Remember, all passengers are required to wear face masks aboard trains and buses as well as at stations. The only exception is if you are actively eating or drinking, or for children who “cannot maintain a face covering.”