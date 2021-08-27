One person dies in a two-alarm fire that burned mobile homes in south Sacramento

One person died Friday after a two-alarm fire broke out among several homes along Den Avenue in south Sacramento, fire officials said.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District announced on Twitter that firefighters had contained the blaze and two people had been hospitalized. About 40 minutes later, Metro Fire announced one person had died.

It was unclear whether the person who died was among the two taken to a hospital. Metro Fire officials said there were “multiple missing persons” reported. About 3:50 p.m., firefighters were still extinguishing flames and trying to find possible victims of the blaze.

Crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Utility District had gained control of downed power lines in the area.

The fire occurred near Den Avenue, just west of Stockton Boulevard and south of Orange Avenue.

Metro Fire initially reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. that firefighters were at the scene trying to contain control of the blaze, which involved several mobile homes on fire. A second alarm had been initiated to get more firefighting personnel and equipment to the scene.

About 15 minutes later, Metro Fire reported that the blaze included grass fires, and residents in the immediate area had been evacuated. About 45 minutes after the evacuations were reported, the firefighters had gained control of the fire.

There was no further information available Friday afternoon.