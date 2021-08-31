Dead body found after firefighters extinguish vehicle fire in Arden Arcade

Fire officials investigated after a person was found dead in a burning vehicle Tuesday morning in Sacramento County.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the Arden Arcade area, near Belport Lane and Elvyra Way, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in a tweet just before 6:30 a.m.

“On arrival, 1 person was found deceased inside the vehicle. The fire was extinguished,” Metro Fire wrote.

The department’s arson team is investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

