Local
Dead body found after firefighters extinguish vehicle fire in Arden Arcade
Fire officials investigated after a person was found dead in a burning vehicle Tuesday morning in Sacramento County.
Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the Arden Arcade area, near Belport Lane and Elvyra Way, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in a tweet just before 6:30 a.m.
“On arrival, 1 person was found deceased inside the vehicle. The fire was extinguished,” Metro Fire wrote.
The department’s arson team is investigating the incident.
No other details were immediately available.
