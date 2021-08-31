Local

Dead body found after firefighters extinguish vehicle fire in Arden Arcade

Fire officials investigated after a person was found dead in a burning vehicle Tuesday morning in Sacramento County.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the Arden Arcade area, near Belport Lane and Elvyra Way, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in a tweet just before 6:30 a.m.

“On arrival, 1 person was found deceased inside the vehicle. The fire was extinguished,” Metro Fire wrote.

The department’s arson team is investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
