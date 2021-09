Local ‘She was one pretty badass Marine.’ See Roseville vigil for Sgt. Nicole Gee September 01, 2021 05:20 PM

Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was killed by a suicide bomber outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, is remembered at a vigil in Roseville on Tuesday August 31, 2021. "She was one pretty badass marine," said her sister Misty Fuoco.