Last stand-alone Disney store in Sacramento is targeted to shut down for good this month

The Disney store in Arden Fair Mall, like this one in Modesto, is scheduled to close by Sept. 22, 2021, as part of the company’s shift toward e-commerce and shop-in-shop experiences such as the ones it has in Target. aalfaro@modbee.com

The last stand-alone Disney store in Sacramento, located in Arden Fair Mall, is expected to close on or before Sept. 22, according to a company website.

Disney announced in March that it would close at least 60 stores in North America to “focus on its e-commerce business.”

Stores in malls in Modesto and Fresno are among others in California that are shutting down in September.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, the company’s president of Consumer Products, Games and Publishing, said in the March release.

Disney has continued expanding its “shop-in-shops” through Target. The discount retailing giant announced in an August newsletter that it planned to triple the number of Disney store at Target locations by the end of the year.

The Target at 8101 Consumnes River Blvd. in Sacramento is listed as having a Disney in Target, according to the website.