Health officials report first human case of West Nile virus in Yolo County this year

Health officials on Tuesday evening announced they had received confirmation of the first human case of the West Nile virus in a patient in Yolo County this year.

The patient first became ill with the virus last month and was recovering, according to a news release. Health officials said people typically develop symptoms of West Nile virus between two and 14 days after they are bitten by an infected mosquito. This year, more than 30 people have contracted West Nile Virus in California.

“The recent detection of first case of West Nile virus in a Yolo County resident this year is a reminder that COVID-19 is not the only disease residents need to protect themselves against right now,” Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said in the news release. “West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, and mosquitoes are active this time of year.”

Sisson advised residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and pants and using mosquito repellent, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Up to 20% of those infected will have symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back; 80% don’t show any symptoms, according to the news release. The symptoms can last from a few days to several weeks, including healthy people.

Health officials say about 1 in 150 infected people can develop severe illness with symptoms such as high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. Neurological effects could be permanent.

Tips to decrease the risk of mosquito bites include:

▪ Drain any standing water that may produce mosquitoes.

▪ Dawn and dusk are times to avoid being outside. These are the times when mosquitoes are most active.

▪ Dress appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

▪ Defend yourself against mosquitoes by using an effective insect repellent, such as DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

▪ Door and window screens should be in good working condition. This will prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District personnel are available to address any mosquito problem you may be experiencing by calling 800-429-1022. Visit fightthebite.net for more information.