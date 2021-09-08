Fires at Sacramento homeless encampment and American River Parkway injure at least 2

The Sacramento Fire Department responded early Wednesday morning to multiple large fire incidents, including two that each resulted in at least one injury.

Firefighters responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a fire at a large homeless encampment at Roseville and Tri Stations roads, just south of Interstate 80, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.

“There was a propane tank that failed during the fire,” Wade said.

A woman at the encampment self-transported to a hospital, according to Wade. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Crews were also responding Wednesday morning to “multiple fires” along the American River Parkway, including a two-alarm grass fire between Howe Avenue and the Guy West Bridge near Sacramento State, Wade said. The first of those fires along the river was reported shortly after 4 a.m.

A male walked into the Denny’s restaurant on Howe Avenue with burn injuries, seeking assistance, Wade said. He was transported to a hospital.

The causes for all of Wednesday morning’s fires are under investigation, Wade said. It is not yet clear whether the male is a person of interest in the American River Parkway fires, he said.

Firefighters remained at the American River Parkway as of 7 a.m. to mop up those fires.

Firefighters had their hands full as they have been extinguishing multiple fires along the American River Parkway between Howe Ave and Guy West Bridge. The first report came in just after 4am and crews are still on scene to ensure full extinguishment pic.twitter.com/Cue0pkYzUc — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) September 8, 2021