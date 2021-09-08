Local
Fires at Sacramento homeless encampment and American River Parkway injure at least 2
The Sacramento Fire Department responded early Wednesday morning to multiple large fire incidents, including two that each resulted in at least one injury.
Firefighters responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a fire at a large homeless encampment at Roseville and Tri Stations roads, just south of Interstate 80, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.
“There was a propane tank that failed during the fire,” Wade said.
A woman at the encampment self-transported to a hospital, according to Wade. The extent of her injuries is unknown.
Crews were also responding Wednesday morning to “multiple fires” along the American River Parkway, including a two-alarm grass fire between Howe Avenue and the Guy West Bridge near Sacramento State, Wade said. The first of those fires along the river was reported shortly after 4 a.m.
A male walked into the Denny’s restaurant on Howe Avenue with burn injuries, seeking assistance, Wade said. He was transported to a hospital.
The causes for all of Wednesday morning’s fires are under investigation, Wade said. It is not yet clear whether the male is a person of interest in the American River Parkway fires, he said.
Firefighters remained at the American River Parkway as of 7 a.m. to mop up those fires.
