Local

Fires at Sacramento homeless encampment and American River Parkway injure at least 2

The Sacramento Fire Department responded early Wednesday morning to multiple large fire incidents, including two that each resulted in at least one injury.

Firefighters responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a fire at a large homeless encampment at Roseville and Tri Stations roads, just south of Interstate 80, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.

“There was a propane tank that failed during the fire,” Wade said.

A woman at the encampment self-transported to a hospital, according to Wade. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Crews were also responding Wednesday morning to “multiple fires” along the American River Parkway, including a two-alarm grass fire between Howe Avenue and the Guy West Bridge near Sacramento State, Wade said. The first of those fires along the river was reported shortly after 4 a.m.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A male walked into the Denny’s restaurant on Howe Avenue with burn injuries, seeking assistance, Wade said. He was transported to a hospital.

The causes for all of Wednesday morning’s fires are under investigation, Wade said. It is not yet clear whether the male is a person of interest in the American River Parkway fires, he said.

Firefighters remained at the American River Parkway as of 7 a.m. to mop up those fires.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service