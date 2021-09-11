Local

Mayor Darrell Steinberg tests positive for COVID-19, will quarantine at home

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tested positive for COVID-19, and said Saturday that he would be avoiding public events for now.

The mayor posted a statement to his official Twitter account, saying that he had contracted coronavirus and that he was experiencing a fever and “cold-like symptoms.”

“I am thankful that I am fully vaccinated,” the mayor wrote. “I will be fine as I quarantine at home and refrain from public events until doctors tell me it’s safe for me to go out.”

Sacramento City Council meetings have been taking place remotely for months due to the pandemic. Steinberg publicly received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine in early April in order help encourage vaccination in the city.

Steinberg said he tested positive on Friday.

“Please everybody get vaccinated,” Steinberg said in his social media statement. “The delta variant is highly contagious, and if you’re not vaccinated there’s a much higher chance of serious illness or death.”

