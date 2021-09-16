Another Placer County city ranked among best places to live in annual Money magazine list

The growing Placer County city of Rocklin was named among the best places to live in the U.S. by Money Magazine this week. Itâs the second Placer County city to make the list City of Rocklin

Another Placer County city has been named one of the top 50 best places to live in America in 2021 by Money magazine.

The city of Rocklin was ranked 43rd on the annual list, and was singled out for its high-performing schools and quality of life.

“Rocklin’s population has jumped over 20% in the last decade, and it’s not hard to see why,” the magazine said. “The Sacramento suburb seemingly has it all: top-rated schools, ample entertainment and recreational opportunities in spades.”

The city’s well-known Quarry Park stood out as perhaps the “biggest draw,” the magazine said. Quarry Park opened in 2016 and added an adventure park in 2018, which is the largest in Northern California. Visitors can rock climb, rappel down rock walls, walk the via ferrata, ride the zip line or go on a paddle boat ride. The park also has an amphitheater.

Rocklin is also poised to offer residents and visitors access to Placer County wineries and breweries. The magazine named Moksa Brewing — which brews 24 varieties of beer and boasts a 3,000-square-foot taproom — as a place to be sure to visit. Two of its beers won gold medals at the California Craft Brewers Cup.

Rocklin has consistently high-ranking schools, a draw for families. And it has two universities within its city limits: Sierra College and William Jessup University.

The magazine evaluated cities that had low crime risk, a diverse population between 25,000 and 500,000 people and an affordable cost of living. From there, each city was researched in greater depth, according to the magazine’s editors, with economic, recreational, educational and several other factors in consideration.

“The people who live and work in Rocklin are the heart of the community and have built a special place for residents and visitors,” the city said in a news release. “Rocklin has a mixture of first-class business, retail and recreational opportunities often offered by larger cities, but also combines those amenities with neighborhoods that maintain their sense of community and small-town values.”

Rocklin was one of just two California cities to make the list. The other city was Mission Viejo in Orange County, which was ranked 48th.

Rocklin’s neighbor city, Roseville, made Money magazine’s list of Top 50 best places to live in 2020.

More about the rankings and other cities on the list are at the magazine’s website.