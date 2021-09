Local See final salute after Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee’s casket arrives at Fair Oaks mortuary September 16, 2021 10:13 PM

Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee’s casket arrives at Mount Vernon Memorial Park and Mortuary in Fair Oaks on Thursday Sept. 16, 2021. Gee lost her life, along with 12 other U.S. service members, in the bombing attack at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26.