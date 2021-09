Local ‘Now it’s our turn to carry on her legacy,’ says Marine at Sgt. Nicole Gee’s memorial September 18, 2021 7:16 PM

Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee is remembered at memorial service at Roseville church on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Gee, a graduate of Oakmont High School, was killed by a suicide bomb attack at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan.