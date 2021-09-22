Three people taken to hospital after Citrus Heights apartment fire

Three people were transported to hospitals after an apartment fire on Sunrise Vista Drive in Citrus Heights.

Three people were transported to hospitals following an apartment fire Tuesday evening in Citrus Heights, authorities said.

One of the victims was rescued from the burning apartment unit, Sacramento Metro Fire District officials said in social media posts shortly after 9 p.m.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on Sunrise Vista Drive. Metro Fire and the Citrus Heights Police Department responded, and the fire was extinguished.

The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. No other details were released.

Metro Fire responding for a commercial fire. CHP onscene reports 1 possible burn victim. Crews arriving are initiating fire attack. pic.twitter.com/WDbKlHmnh5 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 22, 2021

