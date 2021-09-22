Local

Amtrak Capitol Corridor train fatally strikes pedestrian near Davis

A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak passenger train Wednesday morning near Davis, according to law enforcement officials and the railroad service.

California Highway Patrol officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to county roads 105 and 32A, just north of Interstate 80 and east of Davis city limits, according to the CHP activity log. The coroner was dispatched a short time later.

The involved train was a westbound Amtrak Capitol Corridor passenger train. Amtrak Train 523 runs between Roseville and San Jose, with a scheduled 5:25 a.m. stop in Davis each weekday.

Capitol Corridor in social media posts wrote that Train 523 was stopped west of Sacramento “due to a trespasser incident,” then said service on that train is canceled for the day.

Customers ticketed for Train 523 were redirected to Train 525, which Amtrak said as of 7:45 a.m. was running about 35 minutes late.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No road closures have been required near the railroad tracks, according to the CHP.

No other details were immediately available.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Environment

Commentary: For a generation born into climate change, hope isn’t an option. Activism is

September 22, 2021 2:30 AM

Environment

Column: Why this former SeaWorld ambassador is working to save animals you’ve never heard of

Updated September 22, 2021 1:09 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service