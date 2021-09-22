Amtrak Capitol Corridor train fatally strikes pedestrian near Davis

A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak passenger train Wednesday morning near Davis, according to law enforcement officials and the railroad service.

California Highway Patrol officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to county roads 105 and 32A, just north of Interstate 80 and east of Davis city limits, according to the CHP activity log. The coroner was dispatched a short time later.

The involved train was a westbound Amtrak Capitol Corridor passenger train. Amtrak Train 523 runs between Roseville and San Jose, with a scheduled 5:25 a.m. stop in Davis each weekday.

Capitol Corridor in social media posts wrote that Train 523 was stopped west of Sacramento “due to a trespasser incident,” then said service on that train is canceled for the day.

Customers ticketed for Train 523 were redirected to Train 525, which Amtrak said as of 7:45 a.m. was running about 35 minutes late.

No road closures have been required near the railroad tracks, according to the CHP.

No other details were immediately available.

ALERT: Train 525 is currently stopped west of Sacramento (SAC) due to a trespasser incident. We will update as more information becomes available. #CapitolCorridor — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) September 22, 2021 UPDATE: Train 523 is canceled between Sacramento (SAC) and Oakland (OKJ). Customers ticketed for 523 can board Train 525. #CapitolCorridor — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) September 22, 2021 UPDATE: Train 525 has departed and is operating approximately 35 minutes late. #CapitolCorridor — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) September 22, 2021