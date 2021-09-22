Local
Amtrak Capitol Corridor train fatally strikes pedestrian near Davis
A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak passenger train Wednesday morning near Davis, according to law enforcement officials and the railroad service.
California Highway Patrol officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to county roads 105 and 32A, just north of Interstate 80 and east of Davis city limits, according to the CHP activity log. The coroner was dispatched a short time later.
The involved train was a westbound Amtrak Capitol Corridor passenger train. Amtrak Train 523 runs between Roseville and San Jose, with a scheduled 5:25 a.m. stop in Davis each weekday.
Capitol Corridor in social media posts wrote that Train 523 was stopped west of Sacramento “due to a trespasser incident,” then said service on that train is canceled for the day.
Customers ticketed for Train 523 were redirected to Train 525, which Amtrak said as of 7:45 a.m. was running about 35 minutes late.
No road closures have been required near the railroad tracks, according to the CHP.
No other details were immediately available.
Comments