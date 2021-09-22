Sacramento hospital patient cannot recall identity. Authorities ask for public’s help

An unidentified man has been at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento after being transported from Fulton and Marconi avenues in the Arden Arcade area on Aug. 24, 2021. Hospital and CHP officials are asking the public to help identify him.

California Highway Patrol and hospital officials are seeking the identity of an injured man who has been at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for nearly a month and cannot recall his identity.

The man was picked up at the corner of Fulton and Marconi avenues in Sacramento County’s Arden Arcade neighborhood and transported to the hospital, the CHP North Sacramento office and UC Davis Medical Center said in a joint statement this week.

“The hospital staff and CHP officers made many efforts to identify him but have not been able to confirm who he is,” officials wrote.

“The patient speaks Spanish but is not able to recall his name, if he has any family or where he is from.”

The unidentified “John Doe” patient is approximately 50 years old and 5-foot-11, with no tattoos.

The nature of the man’s injuries were not clear, but UC Davis Medical Center shared a photo of him in a hospital bed with a neck brace and one eye swollen shut.

Anyone with information about the patient’s identity is urged to contact CHP spokesman Officer A.J. McTaggart at 916-798-0975 or Officer Euologio Ceja at 916-754-7922. Both speak Spanish.