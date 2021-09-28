Five-vehicle pileup on Highway 99 in south Sacramento County sends four to hospital

Four occupants were taken to hospitals after a crash involving five vehicles Tuesday, September 28, 2021, on northbound Highway 99 at Twin Cities Road in Galt. Cosumnes CSD Fire Department

Four people were transported to hospitals following a five-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt, authorities said.

Fire and California Highway Patrol personnel responded shortly before 6 a.m. to a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 99 at Twin Cities Road, the Cosumnes Fire Department said in social media posts.

“This incident involved five vehicles and four patients were transported to area hospitals by Fire Department medic units,” fire officials wrote.

Injuries were minor, the CHP wrote in its online activity log.

Highway 99 fully reopened by 7 a.m.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 7:26 AM.