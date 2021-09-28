Yellow jacket activity on the rise near Sacramento. Here’s where nests have been found

The Sacramento area is seeing an “intense” increase in yellow jacket activity, largely in suburban neighborhoods in northern and eastern parts of the county, local mosquito and vector control officials said this week.

“While this is not an unusual occurrence for fall, they do seem to be out in larger numbers this year especially compared to previous seasons,” Gary Goodman, manager of the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District, said in a statement.

The district said in a Tuesday news release it has received “numerous” calls from residents reporting yellow jacket nests in recent weeks.

Many of the calls have come from Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Folsom and Orangevale. Nests have also been found along the American River Parkway and at the Sacramento Zoo in Land Park, according to the news release.

Goodman said staff removed 40 nests in a single day last week, from various neighborhoods.

Yellow jackets, a type of wasp, “can become a huge nuisance in parks, campgrounds and other outdoor recreation areas,” and at residences, they can hide in “woodpiles, tarps, old tires and other areas that provide coverage from weather elements,” the vector control district explained.

The district recommends that residents remember to cover garbage cans, maintain compost piles properly and not leave pet food outside.

Yellow jacket stings are very painful, and can lead to serious reactions from those who are allergic.

The wasps become agitated when their nests are disturbed. Goodman urges those who spot a nest to contact the control district so a field technician can safely remove it.