Police, fire department investigate suspicious package in Rancho Cordova

Fire and law enforcement personnel are investigating reports of a suspicious package Wednesday morning in Rancho Cordova.

“Crews onscene are isolating and identifying the product,” the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District tweeted around 11:30 a.m. The department’s hazardous materials team is responding.

The package was reported on Quality Drive, which is mainly occupied by office buildings. It was not clear whether any buildings were evacuated.

No other details were immediately available.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
