Police, fire department investigate suspicious package in Rancho Cordova

Fire and law enforcement personnel are investigating reports of a suspicious package Wednesday morning in Rancho Cordova.

“Crews onscene are isolating and identifying the product,” the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District tweeted around 11:30 a.m. The department’s hazardous materials team is responding.

The package was reported on Quality Drive, which is mainly occupied by office buildings. It was not clear whether any buildings were evacuated.

No other details were immediately available.

Metro Fire’s Hazmat Team responded for a suspicious package on Quality Dr. in Rancho Cordova. Crews onscene are isolating and identifying the product. Law Enforcement on scene as well in a Unified Command. Will update with additional. pic.twitter.com/6P5CmJMwMV — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 29, 2021

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.