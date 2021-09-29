Local
Police, fire department investigate suspicious package in Rancho Cordova
Fire and law enforcement personnel are investigating reports of a suspicious package Wednesday morning in Rancho Cordova.
“Crews onscene are isolating and identifying the product,” the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District tweeted around 11:30 a.m. The department’s hazardous materials team is responding.
The package was reported on Quality Drive, which is mainly occupied by office buildings. It was not clear whether any buildings were evacuated.
No other details were immediately available.
