The Sacramento Greek Festival is back. Here’s what to know about the food, live music and more

Families take part in Greek Festival dining in 2010 in Sacramento. The village-style festival is returning to Sacramento, after being postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19. aalfaro@sacbee.com

Get a glimpse of what life is like in the remote islands of the Mediterranean and mountains of Thrace without leaving Sacramento.

On Friday and Saturday, the 58th Annual Sacramento Greek Festival returns to the courtyard of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in East Sacramento. The in-person village-style festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19, prompting organizers to create “Greek-to-Go” where people could enjoy famous Greek plates at home.

This year, the block party event will be following health and safety precautions outlined by the California Department of Public Health.

Attendees can enjoy and celebrate Greek traditions and culture with authentic cuisines made by volunteers at the church. There will also be live music, drinks and entertainment.

Here is a quick rundown of what you need to know before going:

When and where

The festival will take place between noon and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is located at 616 Alhambra Blvd., across the street from McKinley Park.

Admission

Tickets are $2 all attendees 13 and older.

Parking

Attendees can park at the nearby Sutter Middle School for $5 between 4 and 11 p.m. Friday, and beginning at noon Saturday. Parking proceeds go to the school, Greek Festival organizers said on their website.

There is also a bike lot on 30th Street. If you ride your bike to the festival, you will receive free admission. Just remember to bring a lock.

Food

There will be a wide assortment of food, from Greek street corn and gyro to baklava cheesecake and loukoumathes (Greek doughnut puffs). You can check out the full menu online.

COVID safety guidelines

Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals must wear masks while indoors. Attendees and vendors are also encouraged to wear masks outdoors due to anticipated capacity. You do not need to wear a mask if you are eating or drinking.

All volunteers that are handling food at the festival will be required to wear masks indoors and out.

Those that are 2 or younger, have a medical condition, are hearing impaired or are talking to someone who is hearing impaired is exempt from wearing a mask.

Events schedule

Friday, Oct. 1

Noon - Festival opens, music by DJ Demetre Paraskevas

2 p.m. - Church opens

2:30 p.m. - Church tour

3 p.m. - Annunciation Choir performance

4 p.m. - Live music by Mythos at the Main Stage

6 p.m. - Great Vespers then church tour

7 p.m. - Church closes

10 p.m. - Festival closes

Saturday, Oct. 2

Noon - Festival opens, music by DJ Demetre Paraskevas

1 p.m. - Church opens

1:30 p.m. - Church tour

3 p.m. - Annunciation Choir performance

4 p.m. - Live music by Mythos at the Main Stage

6 p.m. - Great Vespers then church tour

7 p.m. - Church closes

10 p.m. - Festival closes