Folsom Marine injured in Afghanistan undergoes 20th surgery on road to recovery

Tyler Andrews of Folsom, a U.S. Marine injured in Afghanistan, continues on the road to recovery, undergoing his 20th surgery this week. Warfighter Overwatch

Tyler Andrews of Folsom, a Marine critically injured in Afghanistan, is still fighting for his life

Andrews, 23, underwent his 20th surgery this week as part of ongoing treatment for “catastrophic” injuries he suffered as a result of a suicide bomber attack on Aug. 26 at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

“Tyler is the most severely wounded to have survived,” said Warfighter Overwatch, a veterans’ organization supporting Andrews and his family, said in a social media post. “With two amputations, we are lucky Tyler is still with us. He is a miracle.”

Andrews was among 18 U.S. service members injured in the bombing as he and others helped evacuate Americans and Afghan refugees. The blast killed 13 U.S. Marines and service members. Among them was Sgt. Nicole Gee of Roseville.

Following the attack, Andrews was transported to Germany for medical treatment. His mother, Tiffany Andrews, an attorney in Folsom, joined her son there and has been at his side every step of the way, Warfighter Overwatch said.

Andrews was transferred to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this month after his injuries stabilized.

The Folsom community has rallied around Andrews and his family, providing meals, raising money and tying yellow ribbons around the city.

A fundraiser for Andrews and his family will be Oct. 5 at the Folsom Chick-fil-a on East Bidwell Street from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Twenty percent of the proceeds of each purchase will go to the Andrews Family, Warfighter Overwatch said.