Two dead, one seriously injured in I-80 hit-and-run crash in North Highlands

Two people were killed and another seriously injured Monday evening in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 in North Highlands, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on westbound I-80 near Madison Avenue, the California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento office said in a news release.

The incident began with a green GMC pickup truck veering off the roadway and colliding with two men who were standing on the right shoulder next to disabled vehicles, according to the CHP.

The GMC struck a 26-year-old man and 63-year-old man, both from Sacramento, who were standing near a disabled Nissan Sentra and Ford F-150, according to the news release. The GMC also struck both disabled vehicles, then “ricocheted back into traffic” and hit a Honda Pilot.

The GMC came to rest, then its driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot toward Scandia Fun Center on Hillsdale Boulevard, west of the freeway, according to the CHP.

He was described as a balding man wearing blue jeans and no shirt and who had tattoos, witnesses told CHP officials.

The 26-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 63-year-old victim died at a nearby hospital less than an hour after the crash.

A male passenger of unknown age who was a passenger in the GMC was taken to a hospital with “major, life-threatening injuries,” the CHP said. His condition as of Tuesday morning was not known.

The deceased victims’ identities will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the CHP North Sacramento office.

