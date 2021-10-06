Local
At least 1 dead as vehicle overturns on Interstate 5 near Elk Grove, CHP says
Authorities responded to a fatal crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 near Elk Grove.
An incident involving an overturned vehicle was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on northbound I-5 near Laguna Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log.
The coroner was dispatched a short time later for at least one victim, according to the CHP log.
The vehicle was cleared from I-5 by 6 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
