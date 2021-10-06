Local

At least 1 dead as vehicle overturns on Interstate 5 near Elk Grove, CHP says

Authorities responded to a fatal crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 near Elk Grove.

An incident involving an overturned vehicle was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on northbound I-5 near Laguna Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online activity log.

The coroner was dispatched a short time later for at least one victim, according to the CHP log.

The vehicle was cleared from I-5 by 6 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
