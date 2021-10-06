Olivehurst schools briefly locked down due to law enforcement response near campuses

Lindhurst High School and Johnson Park Elementary School in Olivehurst were briefly locked down Wednesday morning as deputies investigated reports of an armed individual in a nearby neighborhood.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the lockdowns ended after about 30 minutes.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office in social media posts just after 8:30 a.m. said deputies responded to reports “regarding a man with a gun acting erratically, as reported by a family member” shortly before 8 a.m.

“The man was located and schools were notified to reopen,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Lindhurst and Johnson Park locked down between 7:55 a.m. and 8:26 a.m., according to each school’s website.

The schools in their initial posts asked that students not yet on campus stay away until further notice. In an update just after 8 a.m., school officials said law enforcement did not believe there was a threat to students, but that the lockdown would stay in place until the situation was resolved.

The scene is now safe, and students can go to school, Marysville Joint Unified personnel and sheriff’s officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately confirm whether the suspect was armed.