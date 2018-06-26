Traffic is backed up following a fatal collision on Highway 99 on Monday, June 26, 2018.
Traffic is backed up following a fatal collision on Highway 99 on Monday, June 26, 2018. Courtesy of Caltrans
Vacaville woman dead following Highway 99 collision with big rig

By Julia Sclafani

jsclafani@sacbee.com

June 26, 2018 10:19 AM

A collision with a tractor-trailer on southbound Highway 99 on Monday night has left one woman dead, the California Highway Patrol reports.

Just before 10 p.m., a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix carrying two passengers, including a 1-year-old boy, collided with a tractor-trailer south of Grant Line Road near Elk Grove.

The Pontiac got wedged underneath the left rear wheel of the big rig, and the accident killed the front-seat passenger, a 22-year-old woman, who was taken directly to the coroner, the CHP said. The crash shut down the slow lane for two hours.

The driver, also a 22-year-old woman, and the boy were transported to UC Davis Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The big rig driver was uninjured.

All three passengers in the Pontiac were Vacaville residents, according to the collision report.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated, and any witnesses are asked to call the South Sacramento CHP Area office at (916) 681-2300 or the Sacramento Communication Center at (916) 861-1299.

