Man dies after being struck by his own RV on Tyler Island, CHP says

By Claire Morgan

June 26, 2018 04:48 PM

A man died Tuesday morning after he was struck by his own vehicle while he and a passerby tried to move it off the road on Tyler Island south of Walnut Grove, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man's vehicle, a 1985 Pace Arrow RV, had become disabled along Tyler Island Road near Race Track Road and a passerby stopped to help. The passerby tried to jump-start the motor home, which did not work.

The two men decided that the best way to move the motor home out of the road was to move it by pushing it with the passerby's pickup truck, the CHP said.

The passerby turned on his truck and accelerated, but did not notice that the man had exited the motor home. The motor home, which was in motion, hit the man and pinned him under the right rear wheel.

The man, who the CHP said was 58 years old and from Rio Vista, died at the scene. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has yet to release his name.

