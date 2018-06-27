Folsom prostitute convicted in death of Google exec now charged in ex-boyfriend's fatal OD

The Folsom prostitute who served three years in jail for the 2013 overdose death of a Google executive has been newly indicted in the death of her former boyfriend in Georgia, authorities say.

Alix Tichelman, 31, was indicted by a Fulton County, Ga., grand jury on two counts of felony murder and the distribution of heroin and oxycodone in the death of Dean Riopelle, who died from an overdose while intoxicated with alcohol in September 2013.

Prosecutors say Tichelman is in Canada and they are attempting to extradite her to Georgia.

"Tichelman's case here in Fulton County is still active and open, and the District Attorney's Office will be working with Canadian authorities to arrest and extradite Tichelman back to the United States to face those charges," the District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Riopelle died two weeks before Google executive Forrest Hayes was found dead on his yacht in Santa Cruz from an overdose.

Tichelman, described by police as a "high-end call girl," was arrested and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection to Hayes' death. Authorities said Tichelman had been hired by Hayes several times before, and that she had injected him with heroin the night of his death, The Bee reported.

At the time, Santa Cruz police said a surveillance video showed Tichelman panicking and attempting to revive Hayes before gathering her belongings, stepping over his body to finish a glass of wine and leaving him on the yacht without seeking help.

A Santa Cruz Superior Court judge sentenced Tichelman to five years in prison. She was released after serving about half her sentence and was detained by ICE agents at her release. She was in ICE custody at the Yuba County Sheriff's Department in Marysville when she was ordered deported to her native Canada by an immigration judge in April 2017, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reported.

Tichelman is the daughter of Bart Tichelman, who worked as the vice president of SynapSense, a Folsom company that creates “smart building systems for controlling heating and cooling systems.”

He is now chief executive officer of Ancillion Health in Atlanta, according to his LinkedIn profile.

